Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day

The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.(Giuseppe Donatiello)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The last full moon of the year will peek over the horizon on Christmas Day.

December’s full moon, sometimes called a cold moon, will actually light-up the night sky from Sunday until Wednesday with the moon reaching its maximum fullness on Tuesday evening.

The cold moon is the moon that happens closest to the winter solstice.

These moons are easier to see because they take the highest path along the top of the sky.

The next full moon will be the wolf moon on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Joshua Casto arrested
Ripley man arrested for Child Pornography
All four subjects were taken to the Washington County Jail, and all are facing felony charges.
Four people arrested on drug and weapons charges
Pantry owner Candy Waite said the event is wonderful for families in the Marietta area.
Santa helps deliver presents to Marietta families
Vicki Kay Morton Gates Obit
Obituary: Gates, Vicki Kay Morton

Latest News

Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo
An Ohio woman had her identity stolen and bank account drained days before Christmas.
Woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Residents of Win Beri Place Apartments hope for a new home in the aftermath of a fire
Residents of Win Beri Place Apartments hope for a new home in the aftermath of a fire
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle