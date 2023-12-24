Little Hocking man arrested for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor

Additional charges are expected.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Washington County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau received information regarding an individual downloading and/or sharing 73 videos and images of child pornography, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mark Warden.

A search warrant was executed on Dec. 19 for 46-year-old Michael Barber.

During a search of barber’s devices, detectives reportedly located 45 additional images and videos of child pornography.

Warden said there is currently no evidence indicating that barber was involved in the production of the images and videos.

“He was downloading and sharing it,” Warden said. “Nothing that directly pinpoints him being the perpetrator of it but merely possessing that type of video and sharing it constitutes the felony crime. And i tell you from talking to the investigators, absolutely disturbing in regards to (the images and videos) involving infants.”

Additional charges are expected.

