Reindeer games at the Ohio River Outdoors

By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Outdoors in Williamstown got into the Christmas spirit this weekend by hosting a game for customers to play.

The game is Reindeer. The reindeer game is very simple.

After you checkout with your items, you draw a Hershey kiss from a basket and it has the option on the for a 20%, 30%, or 50% discount on your entire order!

This allows customers to have a sweet treat and a discount.

The owner feels it is important to give back to the community during the holiday season because of the support the business receives throughout the year.

“Because throughout the whole year and stuff our customers coming in and supporting us and you know we like to give back to the community at the end of the year. We all the time help with tournaments, help anything to do with kids, and this is part of the way to give back to the older people that come in.” said Doug Tingler, Owner.

Tingler says the best part about Christmas in a Business is meeting all the new people.

They were open today for the last minute shoppers to have access to the items they may have needed.

