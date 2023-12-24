Residents of Win Beri Place Apartments hope for a new home in the aftermath of a fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire at the Win Beri Place Apartments in Marietta forced nearly 40 people to evacuate in November.

Resident Lisa Bouchard said the tenants started returning to their homes this week after most of the apartments were determined to be safe. But Bouchard and her friend Donna Balachowski, along with some other residents, are still staying at the hotel they evacuated to after the fire.

Bouchard and Balachowski said they were traumatized by the loss of their friend and neighbor Daniel Reese. Reese was injured in the fire and passed away a month after.

“It’s just emotionally devastating trauma to have lost my next door neighbor in the fire,” said Bouchard.

“I did see him on the floor in the hallway, crying for help,” Balachowski said. “And there was nothing that I could do for him, except to say that the firemen will be here soon because the fire alarms were going off.”

Bouchard and Balachowski said that trauma is one factor in their hesitancy to return. They’re also worried about possible exposure to mold in the apartments due to water damage after the fire, though apartment manager Beth Mugrage said that isn’t an issue.

Though both women want to find new homes, Bouchard said finding new housing is a challenge.

“There’s no affordable housing for elderly, mobility challenged people here in Marietta,” Bouchard said. “And that’s been really difficult.”

Both women also said they lack reliable transportation and will struggle to get around after the low-cost GreenCab transportation service halts at the end of the year, making the search for a new apartment even more difficult.

Bouchard said she chose to get a new HUD voucher to use to apply for a new home, but so far hasn’t found a one-bedroom apartment. Balachowski said she’s paying out of pocket to stay at the hotel for now, but will likely have to return to Win Beri Place as she can’t afford to stay at the hotel in the long term.

Bouchard asks that anyone in the community who can help with the search for housing or with transportation contact her via email at cat9tales1life@gmail.com.

