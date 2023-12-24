Ripley man arrested for Child Pornography

Joshua Casto arrested
Joshua Casto arrested(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ripley man on Child Pornography charges.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Joshua Casto, age 27, of Ripley was arrested.

Casto is being charged with three counts of Child pornography, eight counts of Non-consensual Disclosure of Private Images, and one count of Extortion for Sexual Acts.

He is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

