Ripley man arrested for Child Pornography

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ripley man on Child Pornography charges.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Joshua Casto, age 27, of Ripley was arrested.

Casto is being charged with three counts of Child pornography, eight counts of Non-consensual Disclosure of Private Images, and one count of Extortion for Sexual Acts.

He is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

