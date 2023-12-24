Santa helps deliver presents to Marietta families

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox is an annual event put on by Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

Cars lined down Lancaster Street for hours to receive gifts and for a chance to meet Santa Claus.

Pantry owner Candy Waite said the event is wonderful for families in the Marietta area.

“Santa came to Gospel Mission Food Pantry at noon today. He parked his reindeer in the parking lot behind the food pantry. Santa’s been spreading smiles, joy, and happiness to each and every child that has come to Gospel Mission. We have been very busy; I think this is the busiest we have ever seen since this started in 2011. It is just so wonderful that we live in such a blessed community.”

Waite added she is grateful for everyone who helps make this possible.

“It’s people helping people help people. Now, I’ll start collecting for next Christmas and putting stuff upstairs getting ready for Santa to come next year.”

The event was scheduled until 2 p.m., but the food pantry did not stop until each and every visitor received gifts.

