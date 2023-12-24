Santa helps deliver presents to Marietta families

Cars lined down Lancaster Street for hours to receive gifts and for a chance to meet Santa Claus.
Pantry owner Candy Waite said the event is wonderful for families in the Marietta area.
Pantry owner Candy Waite said the event is wonderful for families in the Marietta area.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox is an annual event put on by Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

Cars lined down Lancaster Street for hours to receive gifts and for a chance to meet Santa Claus.

Pantry owner Candy Waite said the event is wonderful for families in the Marietta area.

“Santa came to Gospel Mission Food Pantry at noon today. He parked his reindeer in the parking lot behind the food pantry. Santa’s been spreading smiles, joy, and happiness to each and every child that has come to Gospel Mission. We have been very busy; I think this is the busiest we have ever seen since this started in 2011. It is just so wonderful that we live in such a blessed community.”

Waite added she is grateful for everyone who helps make this possible.

“It’s people helping people help people. Now, I’ll start collecting for next Christmas and putting stuff upstairs getting ready for Santa to come next year.”

The event was scheduled until 2 p.m., but the food pantry did not stop until each and every visitor received gifts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Kay Morton Gates Obit
Obituary: Gates, Vicki Kay Morton
Joseph Steven Nutter, Sr. (Joe) Obit
Obituary: Nutter, Sr., Joseph Steven (Joe)
Kenneth Allan Westfall Sr. Obit
Obituary: Westfall Sr., Kenneth Allan
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Cheryl Lynn
Norma Lea Yeardley Obit
Obituary: Yeardley, Norma Lea

Latest News

All four subjects were taken to the Washington County Jail, and all are facing felony charges.
Four people arrested on drug and weapons charges
Additional charges are expected.
Little Hocking man arrested for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor
Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Body found in river near Williamstown-Marietta Bridge
Christmas shopping
Last minute shoppers at Mulberry Lane