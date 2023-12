WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parker Schramm is a junior shooting guard for the Williamstown Yellowjackets.

He’s been a key piece in Williamstown’s 4-0 start to its season.

On this WTAP Sports Toss Around, Parker talks about what made him get into basketball, his improvements on the court, the state tournament, and more.

