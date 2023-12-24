UPDATE: Body found in river near Williamstown-Marietta Bridge

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Police on scene confirmed a deceased individual was recovered out of the river by the Williamstown Fire Department.

No additional information can be provided at this time.

Wood County and Ohio agencies are working to retrieve a body floating in the Ohio River under the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, according to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.

Woodyard confirmed his agency received the report around 5:37 p.m.

We will provide more information as this story develops.

