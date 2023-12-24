UPDATE: Body found in river near Williamstown-Marietta Bridge

UPDATE: Police on scene confirmed a deceased individual was recovered out of the river by the Williamstown Fire Department.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Police on scene confirmed a deceased individual was recovered out of the river by the Williamstown Fire Department.

No additional information can be provided at this time.

Wood County and Ohio agencies are working to retrieve a body floating in the Ohio River under the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, according to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.

Woodyard confirmed his agency received the report around 5:37 p.m.

We will provide more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Kay Morton Gates Obit
Obituary: Gates, Vicki Kay Morton
Kenneth Allan Westfall Sr. Obit
Obituary: Westfall Sr., Kenneth Allan
Joseph Steven Nutter, Sr. (Joe) Obit
Obituary: Nutter, Sr., Joseph Steven (Joe)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Cheryl Lynn
Norma Lea Yeardley Obit
Obituary: Yeardley, Norma Lea

Latest News

Christmas shopping
Last minute shoppers at Mulberry Lane
Elizabeth Tokodi has taken it upon herself to dress up as the elf on the shelf and host a...
St. Mary Catholic School “Elf” brings holiday cheer to students
Letters to Santa
Kids dropping off letters to Santa Claus
This live nativity scene is a long-time tradition in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Live nativity scene brings the spirit of Christmas to life
Kelly's Closet MOV is looking for more volunteers.
Helping local kinship and foster kids - Kelly’s Closet MOV seeks volunteers