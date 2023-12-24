Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle hit and killed her. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Melonne McBride, Ryan Hennessy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road after she was involved in an initial crash with a separate vehicle Friday morning.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving a white 2006 Toyota Corolla on I-435 when it was rear-ended by a white 2016 Chrysler Pacifica.

Both drivers pulled to the side of the highway to exchange information. The driver of the Pacifica left the scene afterward.

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle struck and killed her.

Officials said a 50-year-old man was driving a white 2008 Ford F-350 which hit both the woman and her car.

The investigation of both vehicle crashes is ongoing, and police said everyone involved is cooperating.

The name of the victim has not been released as authorities are notifying the family.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Joshua Casto arrested
Ripley man arrested for Child Pornography
All four subjects were taken to the Washington County Jail, and all are facing felony charges.
Four people arrested on drug and weapons charges
Vicki Kay Morton Gates Obit
Obituary: Gates, Vicki Kay Morton
Pantry owner Candy Waite said the event is wonderful for families in the Marietta area.
Santa helps deliver presents to Marietta families

Latest News

Residents of Win Beri Place Apartments hope for a new home in the aftermath of a fire
Residents of Win Beri Place Apartments hope for a new home in the aftermath of a fire
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve
Reindeer game
Reindeer game
Christmas Eve shopping
Christmas Eve shopping