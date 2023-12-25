A Christmas Day feast

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A tradition that has carried on for 10 years now continued at the Knights of Columbus in Marietta. It started with 4 men who wanted to give back to the community. Each year they have more and more volunteers.

“It was 4 of us guys who were just getting together for a fellowship and share group and we just thought about how can we do something for the community to make things better. We kind of started out just thinking it would be a little meal and have some people in and it has grown to this. For me it is the way I spend my holiday now I love it and it is giving back to the community and giving back to people who need things.” said Joe Matthews II, one of the founders.

Given this opportunity it allows for people to get together and spend Christmas with others who may be spending the holidays alone this year.

“Anybody who needs a meal can either get it delivered, pick it up, or come in and eat. Dine in is great because there are people out there who don’t have people around. So you can come in and have fellowship with people and just meet people and hang out and spend a day. I think it is awesome.” said Matthews.

Matthews expressed how joyful it is to spend his holidays giving back to his community.

“I have been doing this 10 years and some people are like isn’t that kind of a weird way to spend your Christmas Day, but to me that is what I do now and I just like seeing people comes in and eat, have fun, and volunteer in the back we have a great time. It is just what we do now and it is awesome.” said Matthews.

They have 3 different options for dinning services this year since they have expanded to the K of C.

“We now have a way people can drive up to the front door and pick up a meal or we have people who volunteer to deliver a meal and they take it to the house. I have even had volunteers say they go over and sit with them, it might be a lonely person or by themselves and say hey could you come in for a minute? They sit down with them and talk to them and things like that so that is cool. Like I said now we have a bigger dining area and we will fill this whole dining hall up with I think about 125 people.” said Matthews.

This was all made possible with the help from the VFW and the Haines family providing and discounting food items.

