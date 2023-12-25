First responders balance work and holiday time

As people come together to celebrate the holidays, it’s important to acknowledge the commitment of our first responders.
He explained how he balances the holiday with family time.
He explained how he balances the holiday with family time.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While many of us are with friends and family for Christmas, many first responders are not.

They’re working this holiday and every other holiday for that matter to help keep us safe.

Parkersburg police Sgt. Shane Semones said it is business as usual at the department.

“We still work 365 days a year. Right now, we are on 12-hour days; guys are still working the full seven to seven schedule. Even with the businesses closed, guys are still answering calls and checking businesses, checking schools making sure they are locked up tight. We have to respond to the regular calls as well and they are doing an excellent job.”

He explained how he balances the holiday with family time.

“My family celebrated yesterday, and we will go to our in-laws tonight. A lot of the guys are young with young families for their kids’ first Christmas. So, they either got up at five in the morning or celebrated last night. So, there’s a little give and take with it but everybody’s been really good about it, but we only have one guy on vacation.”

He thanked those who have brought officers food and drinks during the holiday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Joshua Casto arrested
Ripley man arrested for Child Pornography
All four subjects were taken to the Washington County Jail, and all are facing felony charges.
Four people arrested on drug and weapons charges
Christmas Eve shopping
Christmas Eve shoppers finding that last minute gift
Reindeer game
Reindeer games at the Ohio River Outdoors

Latest News

Living Hope Ministry
Living Hope Ministry serves dinner to those in need
Christmas Day feast
Christmas Day feast
Living Hope Ministry
Living Hope Ministry
Christmas feast
A Christmas Day feast