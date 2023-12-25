First responders balance work and holiday time

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While many of us are with friends and family for Christmas, many first responders are not.

They’re working this holiday and every other holiday for that matter to help keep us safe.

Parkersburg police Sgt. Shane Semones said it is business as usual at the department.

“We still work 365 days a year. Right now, we are on 12-hour days; guys are still working the full seven to seven schedule. Even with the businesses closed, guys are still answering calls and checking businesses, checking schools making sure they are locked up tight. We have to respond to the regular calls as well and they are doing an excellent job.”

He explained how he balances the holiday with family time.

“My family celebrated yesterday, and we will go to our in-laws tonight. A lot of the guys are young with young families for their kids’ first Christmas. So, they either got up at five in the morning or celebrated last night. So, there’s a little give and take with it but everybody’s been really good about it, but we only have one guy on vacation.”

He thanked those who have brought officers food and drinks during the holiday.

