Living Hope Ministry serves dinner to those in need

By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Living Hope Ministry helped the community this afternoon by serving a warm cooked meal for those in need on Christmas day.

Michael and Jessica Goodwin has continued this event over the years serving food and care packages.

They made up the care packages for adults and children and served them a warm cooked meal with dessert and a drink.

The Goodwin’s story started 5 years ago when they struggled to find food, so now they have the chance to give back to the community for those who may be struggling as well.

“40 years ago today I learned the true meaning of Christmas and turning my life over to the Lord Jesus. To this community there is a lot of heartache and lack in the community and so to be able to work with Michael, Jessica and their team to be able to just share a meal, to sit down, to share a story, share some of the songs. It does bring joy to the world and to our hearts as well.” said Pastor Ray Eubanks.

