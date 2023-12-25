Obituary: Arnold, Jacob P.

Jacob P. Arnold, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on December 23, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital under the care of Amedisys Hospice. He was born at the family home in Churchtown, Ohio, to Paul Anthony and Josephine Dobbins Arnold.

Jake worked as a teenager for Marietta Concrete on numerous silo crews. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was a self-employed building contractor for 50 years. Jake fulfilled his lifelong dream of building his log cabin 20 years ago.

He is survived by Janet Danver and Myles Danver; daughter, Chris Long; grandson, Tony Long (Erin); two great grandchildren; and sister, Eva Eleftheriou.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Wayne Arnold; sisters, Frances Mizell and Pearl Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the MARIETTA CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Lynch Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fearing Twp. VFD, 1975 Stanleyville Road, Whipple, Ohio 45788. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jake’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

