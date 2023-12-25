Obituary: Barker, Sharon Ann Hayes, “Sherry”,

Sharon Ann Hayes Barker, “Sherry,” 75, of Parkersburg, WV, entered Heaven’s gates at 4:42 am on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the Late Leonard and Barbara Ellen Gheen, on December 13, 1948.

Sherry was a 1966 Graduate of PHS. Sherry married C. Dale Barker on Aug 22, 1967. Retired from Schneider Construction of Parkersburg, WV.

She is Survived by Her son, Kevin D. Barker (Reta), with whom she resided, and her Daughter, Michelle R. Dennis.

Five grandchildren: Ashley Sharon Cooper (Matt), Chelsea Barker (Patrick Janssen), Steven Black (Candice), Anthony Black (Logan) and Logan Blasingame.

Two Great Grandchildren: Emma and Hoyt

Best Friend of 50 years, Linda Mahaffey.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people of Amedisys.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the Barker Family.

