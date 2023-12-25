Obituary: Miller, Janice Lee

Janice Lee Miller, 78, of Marietta, passed away at 7:13 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 18, 1945 in Marietta a daughter of Floyd and Geraldine Edmunds Pape.  Janice was a homemaker.  She was an avid Fenton Glassware Collector and enjoyed wood puzzles and spending time with her two dogs, Lacey and Blake.

On October 27, 1962, she married Gary Miller who survives with their daughter Kim (Mike) Depue of Taylors, SC, two grandchildren Gary (Kelsi) Depue of Hendersonville, NC and Alex (Richard) Christy of Marietta and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Michael Westbrook.

At her request, private burial services were held.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home assisted the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Donations in her memory will be appreciated to the Mid-Ohio Valley Humane Society, 95 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta 45750.

