Obituary: Miller, John R.

John R. Miller, 62, of Marietta, OH, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1961, in Marietta, OH. He was the son of the late Robert L. and Wilma I. Miller.

He was a graduate of Marietta High School, class of 1979. He was employed as a diesel mechanic at Gress Equipment/Leslie Equipment and retired on March 1, 2022. He was self-employed, rebuilding injection pumps and diesel work at “The Garage.”

In 1982, he married Teri (Seevers) Delaney, and they had two beautiful daughters, Cassidy N. Miller and Lindsay M. McIntire. He was a Christian by faith and was a former member of Open Door Baptist in Marietta, OH. He enjoyed working in the hayfield, hunting, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cassidy (Dewey) Miller and Lindsay (Pace) McIntire; six grandchildren, Hunter, Graci, William, and Willow Miller of Pataskala, OH, and Lilly and Remi McIntire of Belpre, 0H; someone special, Carla McMahan and daughters Amy (Erik) Lent, Brady, and Westin and Ashley McMahan and Owen Grywalski, as well as several nieces/ nephews, aunt Tootsie and brothers Paul (Sheela) Miller, Garry Miller and sisters Janet (John) Morris, Christine (Bill) Grosklos.

In addition to his parents, John was proceeded in death by his grandparents, niece, Sabrina Quinones, nephew, Ben Miller and several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the Reno Fire Dept for their compassion and care during this time and Leslie Equipment for their donation.

Visitation will be at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 State Route 7, Marietta, 45750, on December 26th, 2023, from 12 PM until the time of service at 2 PM with Pastor Joyce Dye officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online memories/condolences can be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

