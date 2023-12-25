Obituary: Noller, Christa

She was born on October 14, 1940, in Mt. Holly, NJ, a daughter of the late Karl and Katharina Gossmann (Menecher).

Christa was a graduate of Rancocas High School in Mt. Holly, NJ. She was a business manager for a local car dealership for several years. She also owned and operated a Christmas tree farm with her husband, and they renovated houses on the side. She was an avid gardener and loved her plants and flowers. She liked to bake and regularly attended church when she was able. Christa was always a very organized and thoughtful person. She adored spending time and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her loving children, Laureen Schrauger (Sterling) of Green Lane, PA, William C. Noller (Jill) of Westmont, NJ, and Christina Love (Paul) of Clover, SC; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Liz Baeringer and Marie Miller.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Eugene Noller Sr., and son, Robert Noller Jr.

A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the WV National Cemetery in Grafton, WV, where she will be united with her husband. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

