Obituary: Offenberger, Patty Jean

Patty Jean Offenberger, 64, of Fleming, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, December 22, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home in her sleep after celebrating Christmas with her family the previous evening.

She was preceded in death by her father, Denver Dale Knight, and mother, Katheryn Bradley Neal, and mother-in-law, Beverly Arlene Offenberger.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry Edward Offenberger; her two children, Jessica Khayate (Reda) and Joshua Offenberger (Kristen); one granddaughter, Sophia Katheryn; father-in-law, Harold Offenberger (Margie); brother, Ron Watts (Ida); sisters, Doris Quillen (Larry), Pamela Lange (Mark), Tammy Wynn (Mark), and Kimberly Guckert (Michael); and brother in law, David Offenberger.

Patty was a devout Christian who dedicated her life to God and her family. She was a 1978 graduate of Marietta High School and trained in cosmetology. She had a kind, gentle spirit and was loved beyond measure. She will be dearly missed.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. -Isaiah 40:31

Abiding with her wishes, the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is assisting her family with cremation arrangements and is honored to serve Patty’s family. They offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

