Obituary: Singer, Donald D.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Donald D. Singer, 83, of Vienna, passed away on December 19, 2023. He was born September 3, 1940, a son to the late Denver and Evelena Singer. Don worked in sheet metal and owned and operated Singer Sheet Metal. He was also a member of Sheet Metal Local #299 and #33.

Surviving Don is his wife, Jean Singer; children Brian Singer and Amy Bybee; grandchildren Addison Singer, Audrey Singer, Bryson Singer, and Amy’s three children; brother-in-law Robert Joe Robinson (Carolyn);  and nieces and nephews Jenny, Julie, and Jeff.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Denver Singer Jr. and Ron Singer.

A memorial service for Don will be held on Thursday, December 28, at 3 p.m. A visitation time will be held from 1-3 p.m. Don’s remains will be cremated, as per his wishes, with inurnment to follow at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to Amanda Stanley-Gilliand for her tremendous care of Don.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

