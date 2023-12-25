Obituary: Sites, Alison

Alison Sites, aged 76 of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, December 21st, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Alison was born to the late Bill and Vivian Simon in Cleveland, OH on November 2nd, 1947.

She spent much of her adult life working and raising her children in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Alison was a gifted educator and had a way with youth who needed some extra help in their academic endeavors.

Alison moved to Marietta, OH, to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren in her retirement. She was an avid supporter of all of their pursuits and often served as the neighborhood grandma, taking the grandkids and friends fishing or on golf cart rides. Alison’s passions included antiques, fishing, and Rinky Dinks flea market. She especially enjoyed fishing for catfish at Devol’s Dam or at her camper on the Hocking River.

Alison was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her life partner, Tom Syfers, and her son Kent (Heather), and daughter, Andrea (Corey). Her memory will remain strong in the minds of her grandchildren Peyton, Colton, William, and Cassie.

A celebration of life will occur in the spring when the waters warm and the fish are biting. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Homes is proud to serve the family of Alison Sites.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.