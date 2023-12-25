Obituary: Webster, Benny

Benny Webster, 56, of Spencer, WV, passed away on Dec. 23, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was the son of Carol Brown Webster and the Late Claude Webster.

Was a 1985 Graduate of Spencer High School, Was a member of the Boy Scouts for many years. Worked at Walmart of Spencer for ten years.

Benny enjoyed Reading, Fishing, Camping, and, most of all, spending time with his family, especially his nephew.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by sisters Lois Webster (William Smith), Linda Webster and April Webster and Nephew Mason Webster.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents.

Lola McCumbers and Basil Brown, Paternal Grandparents Claude D. and Lucille Webster.

According to his wishes, Benny was cremated, and there will be no services.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the Webster family.

