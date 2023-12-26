Food pantry highlights importance of helping others

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Food pantries provide support for families and individuals who are in crisis or struggling to make ends meet.

Assistance at Gospel Mission Food Pantry often goes beyond what is served at the table.

The pantry aims to bring the community together through events and by connecting on a personal level.

Pantry owner Candy Waite said conversation can go a long way toward helping someone out of a difficult situation.

“When people come to Gospel Mission Food Pantry they are treated as someone, not somebody. And we become a food pantry family. If they are having a bad day we will stop and talk to them and encourage them. We give them a hug and tell them we will be praying for them to let them know they are not carrying this burden alone. We are praying for you and putting our prayers before the throne of the God Almighty. We are here for you whenever you need us.”

Waite credited the generosity of the community for playing a major role in keeping the food pantry going.

“With the way the community and God has set this food pantry up, we are able to help anybody that God sends through the doors of Gospel Mission Food Pantry without any questions asked.”

Gospel Mission Food Pantry is located at 309 Lancaster Street in Marietta.

