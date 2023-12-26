Former Wood County court officer’s suit against former sheriff, other officials develops

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lawsuit against a former sheriff of Wood County and other county officials continues to develop in the Wood County Circuit Court.

Former Wood County Court Officer Mark Harris filed suit against former Sheriff Steve Stephens, the Wood County Commission, and the Sheriffs Office in 2021.

The suit alleges Steven mistreated Harris over Harris taking time off work to care for his terminally ill wife.

A motion filed by Harris in late October says the county commission and Sheriff’s Office have failed to complete searches of county employee’s email records to find evidence of the alleged mistreatment of Harris.

A motion agreed to by Harris and the defendants last month gives the county officials more time to complete a thorough search of records.

Court records say there’s about fifty gigabytes of email data current under review.

