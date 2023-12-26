Marietta mayor reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One major standout development in the city of Marietta in 2023 for mayor Josh Schlicher was kicking off construction on a new water treatment plant for the city.

“Definitely the biggest this year,” Schlicher said. “It’s the largest public works project, single project, the city of Marietta has ever taken on at once.”

The new plant is being built on the same site as the current water treatment facilities. It’s expected to take two years to complete, according to Schlicher.

Schlicher said the new plant will have an improved reverse osmosis filtration system that’s more efficient and effective a than the current plants’ system. He said the new plant could even go on to benefit parts of Washington County outside the city of Marietta thanks to it’s increased water capacity.

“We’ll have plenty of capacity, so we’re looking at regionalization,” Schlicher said. “That’s also going to be a benefit for the ratepayers of Marietta. There are some areas in Washington County that are underutilized or maybe facing the same issues with aging plants and infrastructure, and instead of investing a bunch of money into another plant, then all we need to do is run a line to that facility and then branch off from there, so we’re looking at that as well.”

Schlicher said another highlight of the year is a new partnership for the city that will help address issues with blighted properties. “We’ve teamed up with the Port Authority,” he said. ”So, they have the ability to purchase and acquire property a little differently than we are able to as a municipality. So, that’s going to give us some leverage on some funds and some ways that we can can acquire the property.”

Looking forward to next year, Schlicher said he wants to continue to improve Marietta’s streets and other infrastructure and expand programs like the annual All Out Roll Out. Looking a little further ahead into his next term, Schlicher said he’s excited to see economic development projects in the works in the city, including the Par Mar development planned on the West Side.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.