Movement Monday with Stacy! A Christmas-inspired workout

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout is a Christmas-inspired workout!

This week uses weights. If you don’t have dumbbells, you could use cans of food, water bottles, or nothing.

For this Christmas-inspired workout, we will be using the famous song “The 12 Days of Christmas,” for inspiration.

You will pick a workout to correspond to the number in the song - You can choose any movements for your workout. For this demonstration, Stacy picked a few to show with Henry and Alexa. But, again, you can use whatever moves you’d like!

1- for the first day of Christmas- You will do ONE of this move. Stacy chose a jumping jack.

2 - for the second day of Christmas - You will do TWO of this move. Stacy chose regular squats. When you do the 2 moves, you will ADD ON the first. This combination would look like - two regular squats, then one jumping jack.

3 - for the third day of Christmas - You will do THREE of this move... You will then go down the list, adding on the previous two moves. Stacy chose sumo squats This combination would look like - three sumo squats, two regular squats, and one jumping jack

4 - on the fourth day of Christmas - You will do FOUR of this move... You will go down the list, adding on the previous three moves. Stacy chose shoulder presses. (Pick up the weights for this move. You can choose to keeps the weights in your hands to finish out the moves, or put them down before continuing on with the previous three moves) This combination would look like - four shoulder presses, three sumo squats, two regular squats, and one jumping jack.

You will continue this pattern for all 12 days of Christmas! Have fun!

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

