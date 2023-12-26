Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn.

Those numbers were 5, 12, 24, 34, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

