Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn.
Those numbers were 5, 12, 24, 34, 29 and 4.
The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
