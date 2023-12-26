Obituary: Berry, III, James Eric

James Eric Berry, III, 50, of Norwich, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 24, 2023. He was born on October 10, 1973, in Marietta, Ohio, to Susan Jane Morris Kehl and James Edward Berry, II.

James graduated from Marietta Senior High School in 1993. He was the superintendent of Advanced Industrial Services on Blue Knob Road in Marietta. James was a member of Calvary Mission Church of Parkersburg, WV, and Harvest Christian Fellowship of Cambridge, Ohio. He liked traveling in his camper with his wife, golfing with his sons, spending time with his grandchildren, Sunday church service, celebrating his favorite holiday, Christmas, with his family and the annual family camping trip.

He is survived by his wife, Wendie Dawn Shuster Berry, “Baby Girl,” whom he married on May 23, 1998; two sons, James Berry IV (Emily) and Brayden Berry; daughter, Alisha Sharkey (Levi); three grandchildren, Charleigh, Levi Jr., and unborn baby Sharkey; brother, Andrew Kehl; sister, Julie Lauer; two uncles, William Berry (Lou Ann) and Thomas Berry (Cindy); and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and step father, Deane Kehl.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the MARIETTA CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Dustin McMillan officiating. Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve James’ family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.