Obituary: Boersma, Robert Paul

Robert Paul Boersma, 97, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at the Arbors at Marietta. He was born on January 25, 1926 in Buffalo, NY to Sibbele John and Akke Brouwer Boersma.

Bob graduated from St. Joseph Collegiate Institute in 1943 with a Bachelor of Science in 1947 and Masters in 1949 from Canisius College. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII. Bob was a Research and Development Chemist for Union Carbide, retiring in 1981 after 30 years of employment. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, DAV, Knights of Columbus, where he was a 4th Degree Knight and American Chemical Society. Bob enjoyed woodworking, working outside, and golfing. He and his wife volunteered at Marietta Memorial Hospital and for Franciscan Meals.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Weber Boersma, whom he married on November 22, 1978; five children, Robert Boersma (Phyllis), James Boersma (Kathy), Susan Carder (Douglas), Deborah Elsibai and John Boersma (Michele); step-children, Cecilia Eversman (Bill), Mary Summers (Jeff), Joe Weber (Brandi), Mike Weber, Neva Kern (Mike) and Beth Brooker (Jake); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Mary Lemke Boersma in 1977; daughter, Peggy Hadley; son in law, Nadi Elsibai; brother, Joseph Boersma; sister, Patra Torsell; an infant sister; step son, Tony Weber.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am to noon at the MARIETTA CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bob's family

