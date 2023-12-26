Obituary: Hardesty, Katherine A.

Katherine A. Hardesty, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, died on December 24, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born December 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Thomas and Georgia Nuzum. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in 1960 and, early in her career, worked for the Social Security Administration and then transferred to the Department of Labor. She retired after 27 years of federal government service. She attended the Tri-County Worship Center.

Kathy met the love of her life (Don) in 1958. She and Don married and enjoyed 55 years together until his death in 2016. She enjoyed traveling, camping, NASCAR, crafting, cooking, and most of all, spending time with their family.

She is survived by one son, Stephen Hardesty (Kim), and one daughter, Lisa Wells (Bryan), all of Mineral Wells. She has four grandchildren: Sarah McNemar, Kyle Hardesty, Shane Wells, and Aaron Wells. She has eleven great-grandchildren: Callen, Caleb, Elizabeth, and Mary-Katherine McNemar; Zoe, Brooklyn, Ashtyn, Parker, Tristan, and Caden Wells; and Logan Hardesty. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Georgia Nuzum, and one brother, Charles Nuzum.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Everett Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at the Independence Cemetery in Jackson County, WV.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Mineral Wells, WV 26150.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

