Obituary: Ritchie, Dorothy P.

Dorothy P. Ritchie Obit
Dorothy P. Ritchie Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dorothy P. Ritchie, 96, of Marietta, passed away on December 23, 2023, at the home of her daughter.

She was born January 11, 1927, in Emlenton, PA, a daughter of Edward L. Anderson and Sarah Margaret Evelyn Barris Anderson.  Dorothy worked for Marietta City Schools for over 22 years.  She loved going to Church and serving the Lord.  She read the Bible every day.  She lived for her family.

Dorothy married Leroy Gene Ritchie, who preceded her in death on May 7, 1992.  Surviving are her children:  Marilyn Perrine, Linda Ruf, Karen Dickinson, Debbie Green, Tammy Adkins, and Missy Howard.  Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 special nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec.29) at 12 noon at Freedom Gate Church, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 until 7 and at the church before the service from 10 until 12.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Jacob P. Arnold Obit
Obituary: Arnold, Jacob P.
Janice Lee Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Janice Lee
Donald D. Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Donald D.
John R. Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, John R.

Latest News

James Eric Berry, III Obit
Obituary: Berry, III, James Eric
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bartlett, Iza Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hardesty, Katherine A.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Cheryl Lynn