Obituary: Ritchie, Dorothy P.

Dorothy P. Ritchie, 96, of Marietta, passed away on December 23, 2023, at the home of her daughter.

She was born January 11, 1927, in Emlenton, PA, a daughter of Edward L. Anderson and Sarah Margaret Evelyn Barris Anderson. Dorothy worked for Marietta City Schools for over 22 years. She loved going to Church and serving the Lord. She read the Bible every day. She lived for her family.

Dorothy married Leroy Gene Ritchie, who preceded her in death on May 7, 1992. Surviving are her children: Marilyn Perrine, Linda Ruf, Karen Dickinson, Debbie Green, Tammy Adkins, and Missy Howard. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 special nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec.29) at 12 noon at Freedom Gate Church, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 until 7 and at the church before the service from 10 until 12. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

