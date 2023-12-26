Police catch massive alligator outside of mall

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.(Facebook/Lee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, alligators like to partake in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the reptile, which they said weighed 600 pounds.

Images of the capture were shared on social media, and the sheriff’s office said the gator will be moved to safer waterways.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Jacob P. Arnold Obit
Obituary: Arnold, Jacob P.
Janice Lee Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Janice Lee
Donald D. Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Donald D.
Winding Road Kennel
Top 5 Benefits of Boarding Your Dog

Latest News

Today's installment is inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! 12/26/2023
This submission comes from Jeffrey Byrd of Parkersburg!
Deck the MOV for December 26th, 2023
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins
Israeli forces bombarded central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding its ground offensive....
LNL: Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive