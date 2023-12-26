Protecting your home from fires after Christmas

NFPA works to educate the public about potential fire risks during the holidays.
As for Christmas trees, electrical distribution or lighting equipment is involved in more than two in five house fires.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire safety awareness is important throughout the year, but during the holidays it becomes even more important.

U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated yearly-average of 790 home structure fires that begin with decorations, excluding Christmas trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

As for Christmas trees, electrical distribution or lighting equipment is involved in more than two in five house fires.

The association recommends hydrating live trees regularly as well as removing your Christmas trees as soon as possible.

Additional safety tips can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

