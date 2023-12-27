Avery Street fire burns home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department was called out to a post-Christmas fire Tuesday evening just after 8 p.m.

The two story house in the 1900 block of Avery Street was empty, according to neighbors, who said the family was out of town for a few days.

The fire was initially reported as a full-engulfed front porch, but firemen could be seen fighting the fire on the second floor as well.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the blaze, nor the identity of the homeowners yet.

We are working to get more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.