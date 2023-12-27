House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead

Firefighters with the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on the 5900 block of Walker Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters with the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on the 5900 block of Walker Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said it took about six minutes to get a truck on the road and another 14 minutes to get to the scene. Utt said by the time they were there, all but one family member had made it out of the house.

One 13 year old daughter didn’t make it out.

“We were just focused on trying to get the fire knocked down so we could attempt to get inside and look for her, but the conditions when we arrived didn’t make that possible,” Utt said.

Utt described the fire when the firefighters arrived on the scene. “Fire was through the roof of the structure, the upstairs, with flames coming out what was left of the front window,” he said. “It was already busted out of the upstairs room, where we believe the child was.”

The girl who passed away was taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

A neighbor reported that the surviving family members went to stay with relatives.

Other agencies responding to the initial fire included the Elizabeth-Wirt, Deerwalk and Mineral Wells volunteer fire departments, the Wood County Fire Investigation Team, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Ambulance Service.

Eastwood firefighters returned to the house Wednesday morning after the fire rekindled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

