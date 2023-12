WALKER W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 dispatchers say there is a fully involved fire at a home on the 5900 block of Walker Road in Walker.

The fire started at 10:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

East Wood Volunteer Fire Department is the lead fire department on the call.

WTAP will keep you updated as we learn more.

