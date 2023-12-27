Law enforcement prepare for New Year’s weekend


Marietta Post
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the new year just days away, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is preparing efforts to help ensure the safety of travelers.

The patrol will be out in full force to make themselves visible during New Year’s weekend.

Sergeant Eric Knowlton asks that you do your part in keeping roads safe.

Knowlton said citations will be written to prevent someone from being fatally injured.

“Whenever we do stop someone that is impaired and issue that citation whether it be drug related or alcohol related; the citations itself with court costs and attorney’s fees could cost upwards of $10,000 just for one mistake. So, if you can get that designated driver or be responsible when you are out.”

Knowlton wanted to remind the public that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

