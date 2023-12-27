Obituary: Gilmore, Leah Mae

Leah Mae Gilmore, 76, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her son’s residence, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born May 22, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Eugene Heasley and Rebecca Jane Neely (Livingston).

Leah was a caring homemaker for her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed sewing in her spare time. She also attended Cross Road United Methodist Church in Waverly, WV, when she was able.

She is survived by her loving son, Michael Gilmore (Stacy) of Harrisville, WV; grandchildren, Tiffany, Joshua, and Eli Gilmore, all of Harrisville, WV; sisters, Carolyn Wilson and Mary Neely of North Carolina; nephews, Jeremy Wilson (Becky) and Mark Wilson; and great nephew, Evan Wilson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Wayne Gilmore, and brother, Michael Neely.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest in the Friendly Hill Cemetery in Tyler County, WV, at the convenience of the family. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

