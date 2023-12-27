Obituary: Gregg, Anna Louise

Anna Louise Gregg Obit
Anna Louise Gregg Obit(None)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anna Louise Gregg, 71, of Cairo, WV, was born on July 4, 1952, and passed away on December 25, 2023, at Parkersburg Care Center.

Anna is survived by her daughter Jennifer Ward (Dewayne Howard), Whitesville, KY; sister, Sarah Weekley, Parkersburg, WV; brothers, Lawrence McDonald (Valli), New Philadelphia, OH, and John McDonald (Vicky), E. Canton, OH; nieces, Bridgett Sams (Darren), Vienna, WV and Micah Shipley (Josh), Lubeck, WV; great-nephews, Talon, Mason and Grayson and great-niece, Christyn.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Arnold W. Gregg; parents, Arlie and Anna Bell Smith, Claude, and Eleanor Hissem; and In-laws, Brady Gregg and Ruth Mercer.

Anna was a longtime member of First Apostolic Church, Harrisville, WV.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the McCullough-Raiguel Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV with the Pastor Alan Adams officiating, Burial to follow in the Wince Chapel Cemetery, Pike, WV. Friends may call from 12 until 2 on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Jacob P. Arnold Obit
Obituary: Arnold, Jacob P.
Donald D. Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Donald D.
Janice Lee Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Janice Lee
John R. Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, John R.

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gilmore, Leah Mae
Thomas M. Maybury Obit
Obituary: Maybury, Thomas M.
Ronald H. Mulinex Obit
Obituary: Mulinex, Ronald H.
Robert Paul Boersma Obit
Obituary: Boersma, Robert Paul