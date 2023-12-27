Obituary: Gregg, Anna Louise

Anna Louise Gregg, 71, of Cairo, WV, was born on July 4, 1952, and passed away on December 25, 2023, at Parkersburg Care Center.

Anna is survived by her daughter Jennifer Ward (Dewayne Howard), Whitesville, KY; sister, Sarah Weekley, Parkersburg, WV; brothers, Lawrence McDonald (Valli), New Philadelphia, OH, and John McDonald (Vicky), E. Canton, OH; nieces, Bridgett Sams (Darren), Vienna, WV and Micah Shipley (Josh), Lubeck, WV; great-nephews, Talon, Mason and Grayson and great-niece, Christyn.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Arnold W. Gregg; parents, Arlie and Anna Bell Smith, Claude, and Eleanor Hissem; and In-laws, Brady Gregg and Ruth Mercer.

Anna was a longtime member of First Apostolic Church, Harrisville, WV.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the McCullough-Raiguel Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV with the Pastor Alan Adams officiating, Burial to follow in the Wince Chapel Cemetery, Pike, WV. Friends may call from 12 until 2 on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

