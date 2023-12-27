Obituary: Maybury, Thomas M.

Thomas M. Maybury, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away December 22, 2023, at the Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. He was born in 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, the eldest son of the late H. Francis and Vera B. (Campbell) Maybury.

Tom retired as an Operations Manager for Electronic Data Systems (EDS), after which he ran a direct mail marketing business and an antiques & collectibles business. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1964-1972. He served in Vietnam, where he received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Purple Heart, and Bronze Star medals. His time in military service birthed in him a love of travel and international cuisine. These loves were further nurtured by an overseas position with EDS in Tehran, Iran. He became an amateur gourmet cook, treating his family to many scrumptious meals through the years!

He is survived by one son, Gregory Maybury, in VA; one daughter, Stephanie (David) Arnold, in KY; two grandchildren, Nikole & Jonathan Arnold, in TX; and one brother, David Maybury, in GA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Phillips, in NY.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

A mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am at the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Parkersburg with Father Stephen Vallelonga as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, also in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Thomas M. Maybury to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Disabled American Veterans https://help.dav.org/.

