Obituary: Mulinex, Ronald H.

Ronald H. Mulinex, 80, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away December 25, 2023, at Eagle Pointe of Parkersburg.

He was born on June 20, 1943 in Slate, WV, a son of the late Everett Carl and Roxie Fordyce Mulinex.

Ronald graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1962. He retired from DuPont Washington Works in 2001 after thirty-six years with the company. Ronald was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years Pat, whom he met in 2nd grade, children Kathy Frederick (John) of Mineral Wells, John Mulinex of Parkersburg, E. Rene` Fowler (Dave) of Washington, Jenny Williamson (Kevin) of Parkersburg, grandchildren Noah Williamson (Nikki Tomassi), Liam Williamson, Landon Fowler, and Carlin Fowler, sister Delores Davis of Clarksville, IN, many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Delbert and Bernard Mulinex and sisters Jean Kimes and Ruth Iglesias.

Funeral services will be at 11 am Friday at South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 on Friday at the church prior to the service.

Private burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Old Man Rivers.

