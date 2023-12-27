Obituary: Smith, Jeffrey L.

Jeffrey L. Smith, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 22, 1955 in Point Pleasant, WV a son of Norman Smith and Goldie Lambert Smith. Jeff had worked at various jobs in his life, and he enjoyed dirt track racing.

Jeff is survived by three brothers, Jack, Larry, and Asia Smith, and several nieces and nephews. Two brothers preceded him in death, Gene and Brian Smith.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

