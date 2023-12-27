Obituary: Smith, Jeffrey L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jeffrey L. Smith, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 22, 1955 in Point Pleasant, WV a son of Norman Smith and Goldie Lambert Smith.  Jeff had worked at various jobs in his life, and he enjoyed dirt track racing.

Jeff is survived by three brothers, Jack, Larry, and Asia Smith, and several nieces and nephews.   Two brothers preceded him in death, Gene and Brian Smith.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

