Sheriff’s office warn residents of deputy scam

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam at least one local has fallen victim to.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The scam involves locals receiving a call from someone identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Mike Deem said the scammers are using actual names of department members advising persons they owe a fine, or that there is a warrant for their arrest.

They further claim that if the person does not pay a fine or meet them somewhere to pay a fine that they will be arrested.

Deem said the sheriff’s office does not collect fines or exchange money.

“If a deputy sheriff is going to come with a warrant or something we are going to come to your house and explain it to you and bring you down and let you post bond. We would never have someone grab money and have them meet us. We are looking into the complaints, we have five or six now. They are using members names to make it more legitimate, but we will never call someone and ask for money.”

Deem said if you receive a similar call, hang up and call 9-1-1 or call the sheriff’s office to report the scam.

