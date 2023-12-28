Bringing in new year with a bang safely

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Everyone celebrates the new year differently, though for many having some extra light makes it extra special.

Eagle Fireworks Manager Travis Hamrick shares what he’s noticed people get to celebrate the new year.

“Usually sparklers, the repeaters that shoot off multiple shots, or the mortars that go up extra high and explode extra big make a really good show,” said Hamrick.

No matter how big or small you decide to go, Hamrick and Vienna Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Scholl want you to stay safe while having fun.

“For the large repeaters, I usually have people put bricks around them so they don’t tip over. For the mortars, they have a plastic base, so we have them screw them down to a piece of wood so they don’t tip over either because fireworks that go sideways are not a good deal,” said Hamrick.

“If you have fireworks, especially if you have firecrackers and things like that that go bang, have some water to put on it. Don’t pick them up and handle them if they haven’t exploded. Douse them with water from a pitcher of water or a gallon bucket, something with water that you can put on there. Stay away from them for several minutes to make sure they aren’t going to go off on you later,” said Chief Scholl.

There are certain guidelines for when you are allowed to set off fireworks. Chief Scholl talked about the guidelines for Vienna, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Brian Rhoades provided information for Ohio.

“Around this time of year, the city has an ordinance from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, between noon and 10 p.m. you are allowed to put off fireworks,” said Chief Scholl.

“On New Year’s Eve, consumers are permitted to discharge fireworks starting at 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. On New Year’s Day they can discharge them starting at 4 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.,” said Major Rhodes.

The timings can vary for other towns, so you may want to check before setting any off.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.