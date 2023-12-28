Health Check: What is colorectal cancer and the importance of screening for colon cancers

In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in both men and women.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in both men and women.

Rectal cancer are also known as colon cancer or rectal Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in America, from solid cancers, and it’s a cancer that arises from the colon or from the rectum. And typically, it’s asymptomatic.

When it first starts because it’s small, it doesn’t produce any symptoms, and that’s why screening for it as part of preventative health is very important and as it grows, it starts to become symptomatic, and patients may experience change in their bowel habits.

They may develop constipation, they may see some rectal bleeding, unintentional weight loss, and other symptoms that prompt further investigation.

But the goal of colorectal cancer screening is actually to find these while they’re small, still treatable before they become a big problem, and before they spread throughout the body and become uncurable.

To hear more about this make sure to check out the video at the top of article, with Gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohammed Barakat as he dives deeper into the importance of screening for colon cancers and to prevent yourself from falling victim to a colon cancer.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Concord fire truck struck on I-85 Saturday night.
Avery Street fire burns home
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
(Source: MGN)
Former Wood County court officer’s suit against former sheriff, other officials develops
Knowlton wanted to remind the public that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Law enforcement prepare for New Year’s weekend

Latest News

In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in...
Health Check: What is colorectal cancer and the importance of screening for colon cancers
Today's installment is inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This is a Christmas-inspired workout!
This Movement Monday is all about the 12 days of Christmas!
Movement Monday with Stacy! A Christmas-inspired workout
This week, Stacy shows Henry and Alexa some movements to work on the core!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!