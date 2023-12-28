Importance of maintaining your furnace

Maintenance can take place any time and could help in the long run.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As cold weather makes a return to the Mid-Ohio Valley, it’s never too late to get your furnace inspected.

A-1 Heating and Cooling Service Technician Clayton Tichy says that even though you have likely already started using your furnace, it’s not too late to get it inspected.

Even during the year, he says maintenance, like changing the filter, can help you and your furnace.

“The importance of having maintenance done is to prevent future breakdowns, clean the furnace, and give customers the piece of mind that they just had maintenance done so everything should be ok,” said Tichy.

He added that another way to keep your family safe is by checking that your carbon monoxide detector is working.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Fire rekindled, one dead in Tuesday night house fire on Walker Road
Concord fire truck struck on I-85 Saturday night.
Avery Street fire burns home
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
House fire on Walker Road leaves one dead
(Source: MGN)
Former Wood County court officer’s suit against former sheriff, other officials develops
Knowlton wanted to remind the public that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Law enforcement prepare for New Year’s weekend

Latest News

Firework Safety
Bringing in new year with a bang safely
Tax prepping
Preparing for the upcoming tax season
Staying healthy
Maintaining your health into the new year
Maintenance can take place any time and could help in the long run.
Importance of furnace maintenance