Importance of maintaining your furnace

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As cold weather makes a return to the Mid-Ohio Valley, it’s never too late to get your furnace inspected.

A-1 Heating and Cooling Service Technician Clayton Tichy says that even though you have likely already started using your furnace, it’s not too late to get it inspected.

Even during the year, he says maintenance, like changing the filter, can help you and your furnace.

“The importance of having maintenance done is to prevent future breakdowns, clean the furnace, and give customers the piece of mind that they just had maintenance done so everything should be ok,” said Tichy.

He added that another way to keep your family safe is by checking that your carbon monoxide detector is working.

