Local store reflects on holiday sales

Crown Décor and Gifts Owner Keith McClung says that this year was spectacular for his small business.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the Christmas season wraps up, we took a look at how it was for one small business.

They saw an increase in sales and he believes it was due to them selling items customers were looking for last year.

Even though that was one reason, there are many more.

“People want that tactile experience. They want to touch it, see it, smell it, feel it; if it’s a candle, or if they want to taste the gourmet food that they are buying. People are getting back to that, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. I think that is one of the reasons why we had such a great year,” said McClung.

Even though the holiday season just wrapped up, McClung says he is already planning for next Christmas.

