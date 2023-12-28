Maintaining your health into the new year

MARIETTA , Ohio (WTAP) - The new year is approaching and it is important to maintain good health. With kids going back to school and adults going to work germs are more likely to spread.

As we enter the new year the most common viruses we will see are upper respiratory infections and the flu. With everyone getting into close quarters especially on New Years Eve, germs are prone to spread by touching you face, eyes, and mouth.

“We can avoid the flu just by getting vaccinations. The seniors, their immune systems are a lot of time weaker, they are more immunocompromised, the high dose flu vaccine is recommended. The antigen level is 4x what is it with the regular flu, so that really helps them have a better immune response.” said Dianna Beck Nursing Director and NP at Marietta/Belpre Health Department.

It is important to watch out for the warning signs of sickness before sending your child to school if they are not feeling well.

“For little kids they become lethargic, sleepy, tired, they are not acting like themselves. Some ways of knowing that little kids might be sick is they might not eat as well because if you have a sore throat, you do not eat, pulling at their ears that type of thing or you might see mucus from the nose.” said Beck.

It is best to stay home if you think you are coming down with something. You can stay connected over the phone or enjoy a nice movie to bring in the new year.

“In this day and age everyone has iPhone or a smart phone of some sort, you can video call with family members. So you can kind of stay connected.” said Abbigayle Curtis, LPN. “There is always some really nice feel good movies and things like that, ways that you are not out spreading sickness and illness. Sometimes staying home is really fun too” said Beck.

Sickness can be prevented by washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, keeping surfaces wiped down, maintaining good nutrition, etc.

