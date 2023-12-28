Marietta struggles in 76-32 loss to Fairland

Marietta suffers a 76-32 blowout loss to Fairland
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Lady Tigers got off to a slow start in a 76-32 blowout loss to the Fairland Lady Dragons in the River City Classic at Marietta College.

The Lady Dragons opened the game on a 14-0 run and never looked back for the remainder of the contest. Marietta suffers its first loss of the season.

The Lady Tigers hope to bounce back in another River City Classic matchup against Belpre tonight at 7 p.m.

