Obituary: Anderson, Charles Edward

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Charles Edward Anderson, 82, of Parkersburg passed away December 26, 2023, at Milestone Senior Living. He was born August 28, 1941, a son to the late Charles and Dorcas (Casto) Anderson.

Surviving Charles are his daughters Charlotte Anderson and Sheila Anderson Foster (Tim).

Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brother Keith Anderson and infant daughter Ana Marie Anderson.

Per his wishes, Charles will be cremated with no services.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Milestone Senior Living for their tremendous love and care of Charles.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

