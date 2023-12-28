Obituary: Bond, Violet Lee

Violet Lee Bond age 80, of Senecaville, OH passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at her home under the care of Hospice of Guernsey Inc. She was born June 19, 1943 in Cambridge, OH a daughter of the late Russell LaVerne Reitler and Evelyn Faye Shear St. Clair.

She worked at Ekco Housewares and March Electric for many years and will be remembered for her fast piecework on the line. Violet enjoyed fixing up properties for resale with her husband. She could often be found cooking, canning, working on puzzles, playing bingo, or traveling to her favorite casinos. Violet made numerous cross-stitch quilts. She gained the most joy from spending time with her family and hosting gatherings. She was very athletic in her younger years, having been an avid softball player.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Shirley L. Taulbee.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Greg A. Bond, whom she married June 16, 1979; her four children Christopher P. Rose of Byesville, OH, Russell E. Rose of Senecaville, Yvette Rose of Cambridge, and Ginger L. Rose of Kentucky; 4 grandchildren Jesse, Brandon, Cody, and Karley; sister Jeaneadele Powers of Senecaville; special companion, her dog Cash Bond. She is also survived by extended family and friends.

Cremation will be observed with no additional services held at this time. Inurnment will take place in Halley’s Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Violet’s Honor to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., P.O. Box 1165, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Please join us in remembering Violet by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

